This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” January 1, 2023

By CBS News
December 29, 2022 5:04PM EST
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Michael Gapen Bank of America Managing Director and Chief U.S. Economist

  • Kristalina Georgieva – International Monetary Fund Managing Director

  • John Sullivan – Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia 

  • Michèle Flournoy – Former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy under President Obama

  • Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster (Ret.) – Former National Security Adviser under President Trump, CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor

  • Michael Morell – Former Acting and Deputy Director of the CIA, CBS News national security contributor and host of the “Intelligence Matters” podcast

  • Kevin Book – ClearView Managing Director

  • Ben Tracy – CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

