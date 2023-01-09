WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Jan. 8, 2023

By CBS News
January 9, 2023 2:04AM EST
Share
This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Jan. 8, 2023

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Rep. Nancy Mace — (R) South Carolina

  • Rep. Tony Gonzales — (R) Texas

  • Rep. Veronica Escobar — (D) Texas

  • Sen. Angus King — (I) Maine

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova  — Ukrainian ambassador to the United States

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Arraigned Following Isabella County Drug Bust
2

Board Member Removed from Midland Shelterhouse After Arrest
3

State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw
4

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Saginaw Crash
5

Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting