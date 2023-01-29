WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Jan. 29, 2023

By CBS News
January 29, 2023 10:04AM EST
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — (R) California

  • Sen. Mark Warner — (D) Virginia, Senate Intelligence Committee chairman 

  • Sen. Marco Rubio — (R) Florida, Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairma

  • Former Rep. Val Demings — (D) Florida

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

