WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Jan. 22, 2023

By CBS News
January 20, 2023 7:05PM EST
Share
This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Jan. 22, 2023

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Rep. Mike Turner — (R) Ohio, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence chairman

  • Sen. Tim Kaine — (D) Virginia

  • Mayor Francis Suarez — (R) Miami, Florida

  • Mayor LaToya Cantrell — (D) New Orleans, Louisiana 

  • Mayor John Giles — (R) Mesa, Arizona

  • Mayor Andre Dickens — (D) Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, January 22, 2023

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Popular Stories

1

Emergency Responders Recover Body of Man who Jumped into Saginaw River
2

Missing 4-Year-Old Found, Father Taken into Custody
3

Lapeer County Couple Dead after Apparent Murder-Suicide in Davison
4

Cause of 911 Network Outage Determined
5

Saginaw Woman to Face Trial on Embezzlement Charges