This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” February 27, 2022

CBS News
Feb 25, 2022 @ 7:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Representative Liz Cheney – (R) Wyoming 

  • Representative James Clyburn – (D) South Carolina, House Majority Whip

  • Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (Ret.) Former National Security Adviser

  • David Malpass – President, World Bank Group 

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

