This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” February 20, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Antony Blinken Secretary of State

  • Anatoly Antonov – Ambassador of Russia to the United States

  • Oksana Markarova – Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States

  • Chris Krebs – CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst

  • Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary General

  • Jill Schlesinger – CBS News business analyst

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

