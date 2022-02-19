This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” February 20, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

Antony Blinken – Secretary of State

Anatoly Antonov – Ambassador of Russia to the United States

Oksana Markarova – Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States

Chris Krebs – CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst

Jens Stoltenberg – NATO Secretary General

Jill Schlesinger – CBS News business analyst

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022

