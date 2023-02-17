This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” February 19, 2023
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:
-
Antony Blinken — U.S. secretary of state
-
Sen. Bernie Sanders — (I) Vermont
-
Mateusz Morawiecki — Prime minister of Poland
-
John Sullivan — Former U.S. ambassador to Russia
-
Fiona Hill — Former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council during the Trump administration
-
Dr. Joshua A. Gordon — Director of the National Institute of Mental Health
How to watch “Face the Nation”
-
Date: Sunday, Feb. 19, 2022
-
TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
-
Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
-
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
