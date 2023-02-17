WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” February 19, 2023

By CBS News
February 17, 2023 6:04PM EST
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Antony Blinken — U.S. secretary of state

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders  — (I) Vermont

  • Mateusz Morawiecki — Prime minister of Poland

  • John Sullivan — Former U.S. ambassador to Russia

  • Fiona Hill  — Former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council during the Trump administration

  • Dr. Joshua A. Gordon  — Director of the National Institute of Mental Health

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 19, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

