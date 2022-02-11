      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” February 13, 2022

CBS News
Feb 11, 2022 @ 4:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Jake Sullivan White House national security adviser

  • Governor Phil Murphy (R) New Jersey 

  • Representative Adam Kinzinger – (R) Illinois 

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner, Pfizer board member

  • Mary Daly – President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

  • James Brown – CBS News special correspondent, host of “The NFL Today”

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

