      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” December 26, 2021

CBS News
Dec 22, 2021 @ 1:04am

▶ Watch Video: Vice President Kamala Harris addresses major issues facing the Biden Administration in new interview

“Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” guest lineup:

  • Exclusive network interview with Vice President Kamala Harris

Annual correspondent panel with: 

  • David Martin, CBS News national security correspondent
  • Jan Crawford, CBS News chief legal correspondent
  • Ed O’Keefe, CBS News senior White House & political correspondent
  • Weijia Jiang, CBS News senior White House correspondent
  • Nikole Killion, CBS News congressional correspondent

How to watch “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”

  • Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Popular Posts
Saginaw County Fatal Crash Under Investigation
Bay City Public Safety Investigating Fatal Crash
Power Outage Affecting Saginaw
Midland County Fatal Fire Under Investigation
Pinconning Native Joins Elite Navy Honor Guard
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On