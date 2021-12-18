      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” December 19, 2021

CBS News
Dec 17, 2021 @ 7:04pm

“Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” guest lineup:

  • Dr. Francis Collins – Director, National Institutes of Health
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner
  • Anne Milgram – Administrator, Drug Enforcement Administration
  • Hamdullah Mohib – National Security Adviser under former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

How to watch “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”

  • Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

