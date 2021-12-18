This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” December 19, 2021

▶ Watch Video: Health officials warn unvaccinated Americans about a “winter of severe illness and death” “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” guest lineup: Dr. Francis Collins – Director, National Institutes of Health Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner Anne Milgram – Administrator, Drug Enforcement Administration Hamdullah Mohib – National Security Adviser under former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani How to watch “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021 TV: “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.