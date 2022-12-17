WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Dec. 18, 2022

December 16, 2022 7:04PM EST
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Sen. Joe Manchin — (D) West Virginia

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar — (D) Texas

  • Rep. Tony Gonzales — (R) Texas

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb — Former FDA commissioner, Pfizer board member

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

