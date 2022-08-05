WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” August 7, 2022

By CBS News
August 5, 2022 5:05PM EDT
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Senator Rick Scott (R) Florida

  • Representative Gregory Meeks (D) New York, Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner

  • Representative Peter Meijer – (R) Michigan

  • Mary Daly – President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

Plus, an excerpt of Margaret Brennan’s CBS Evening News interview with Taiwanese Representative to the U.S. Bi-khim Hsiao.

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

