This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” August 7, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

Senator Rick Scott – (R) Florida

Representative Gregory Meeks – (D) New York, Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee

Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner

Representative Peter Meijer – (R) Michigan

Mary Daly – President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

Plus, an excerpt of Margaret Brennan’s CBS Evening News interview with Taiwanese Representative to the U.S. Bi-khim Hsiao.

How to watch “Face the Nation”

Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022

TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

