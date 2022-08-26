WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” August 28, 2022

By CBS News
August 26, 2022 7:04PM EDT
Share

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Jaime Harrison Democratic National Committee chair

  • Oksana Markarova Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States

  • Gov. Larry Hogan – (R) Maryland

  • Dr. Kate Rubins – NASA astronaut

  • Michael Morell – Former acting and deputy director of the CIA, CBS News national security contributor

  • Robert Costa – CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent

A new Battleground Tracker poll by

  • Anthony Salvanto – CBS News director of elections and surveys

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Popular Stories

1

Rough Water, Rip Current Blamed for Saginaw Bay Drowning Death
2

What is wet bulb globe temperature? The weather index that's becoming more important
3

Crime Stoppers Highlights Unsolved Saginaw County Homicide
4

Ted’s Treasures Gifted to Ascension St. Mary's Hospital Bariatric Program
5

Fashion Square Mall Auction Begins

Sports News