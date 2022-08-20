This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” August 21, 2022
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:
Miguel Cardona – Secretary of Education
Rep. Mike Turner – (R–Ohio), ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID-19 response coordinator
Analysis on the latest legal developments and investigations involving former President Trump:
David Laufman – Former chief of counterintelligence, U.S. Department of Justice
Rikki Klieman – CBS News legal analyst
Political panel:
Ed O’Keefe – CBS News senior White House and political correspondent
Amy Walter – Publisher and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter
