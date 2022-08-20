WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” August 21, 2022

By CBS News
August 19, 2022 8:04PM EDT
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Miguel Cardona – Secretary of Education

  • Rep. Mike Turner – (R–Ohio), ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

  • Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID-19 response coordinator

Analysis on the latest legal developments and investigations involving former President Trump:

  • David Laufman – Former chief of counterintelligence, U.S. Department of Justice

  • Rikki Klieman – CBS News legal analyst

Political panel:

  • Ed O’Keefe – CBS News senior White House and political correspondent

  • Amy Walter – Publisher and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, August 21, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

