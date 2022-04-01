This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” April 3, 2022

“Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” guest lineup:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy – President of Ukraine

– President of Ukraine Fiona Hill – Former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs

– Former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster (Ret.) – Former National Security Adviser

– Former National Security Adviser Jamie Raskin – (D-MD), Member, Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 Attack

– (D-MD), Member, Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 Attack Mayor Eric Adams – (D) New York City

How to watch “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022

TV: “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.