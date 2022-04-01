      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” April 3, 2022

CBS News
Apr 1, 2022 @ 7:04pm

“Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” guest lineup:

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine
  • Fiona Hill Former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs
  • Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster (Ret.)  Former National Security Adviser
  • Jamie Raskin – (D-MD), Member, Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 Attack
  • Mayor Eric Adams – (D) New York City

How to watch “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”

  • Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”

