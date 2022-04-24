      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” April 24, 2022

CBS News
Apr 23, 2022 @ 11:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Denys Shmyhal Ukrainian Prime Minister

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren – (D) Massachusetts

  • Christine Lagarde – President of the European Central Bank

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner, Pfizer Board Member

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Popular Posts
Former Fuerbringer Elementary in Saginaw to Become Assisted Living/Veteran Housing
Pregnant Teen Shot in Saginaw
Flint Man Leads Police in Vehicle Chase, Passenger Killed After Crash
Saginaw Shooting Victim and Unborn Baby Improve
Saginaw County Commissioner Jim Theisen Resigns
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On