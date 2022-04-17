      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” April 17, 2022

CBS News
Apr 17, 2022 @ 2:05pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup

  • Senator Chris Coons – (D) Delaware 

  • Dmytro Kuleba Ukrainian Foreign Minister

  • David Beasley – Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, Former Republican Governor of South Carolina

  • Lieutenant General Ben Hodges  Former commander for U.S. Army forces in Europe

  • Sister Norma Pimentel – Executive Director, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

