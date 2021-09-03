      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” September 5

CBS News
Sep 3, 2021 @ 6:10pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci –  Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden; Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
  • Gov. Phil Murphy – (D) New Jersey
  • Rep. Veronica Escobar – (D) Texas
  • Cynthia Lee Sheng – Jefferson Parish President
  • Sue Gordon – Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, September 5, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

