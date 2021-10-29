      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” October 31, 2021

CBS News
Oct 29, 2021

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Antony Blinken, Secretary of State
  • Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce
  • Rep. Ro Khanna, D- California
  • Rep. John Curtis, R- Utah
  • Claire Boogaard, Medical Director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Program, Children’s National Hospital 

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

