This week on “Face the Nation,” October 24, 2021

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:



Rep. Bennie Thompson, (D) Mississippi

Chair, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

(D) Mississippi Chair, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund

Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund Zalmay Khalilzad, Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation

Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021

TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.