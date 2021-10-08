      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” October 10, 2021

CBS News
Oct 8, 2021 @ 7:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Rep. Adam Schiff, (D) California, Author, “Midnight in Washington”
  • Fiona Hill, Former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs
  • Mary C. Daly, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
  • Chris Krebs, CBS News Cybersecurity Expert and Analyst, Partner, Krebs Stamos Group, Former Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director  

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

