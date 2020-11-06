      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” November 8, 2020

News Desk
Nov 6, 2020 @ 5:08pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
  • Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director
  • Reporting and insight from:
  • Mark Strassmann, CBS News National Correspondent
  • Bob Schieffer, CBS News Political Contributor
  • David Becker, CBS News Contributor and Election Law Expert  

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, November 8, 2020

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

