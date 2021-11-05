      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” November 7, 2021

CBS News
Nov 5, 2021 @ 5:34pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Cedric Richmond, Senior Adviser to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement
  • Sen. Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia
  • Fred Smith, FedEx Executive Leadership Chairman and CEO
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
  • John Dickerson, CBS News Chief Political Analyst
  • Amy Walter, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Cook Political Report with Amy Walter  

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

