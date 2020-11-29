      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” November 29, 2020

News Desk
Nov 29, 2020 @ 10:39am

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator
  • Mayor Dee Margo, (R-El Paso) 
  • Mayor Mike Duggan, (D-Detroit)
  • David Beasley, Executive Director for the UN World Food Programme
  • Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America CEO
  • Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, November 29, 2020

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

