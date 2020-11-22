      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” November 22, 2020

News Desk
Nov 21, 2020 @ 8:38pm

▶ Watch Video: Rudy Giuliani and President Trump’s legal team continue to undermine the election

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
  • H.R. McMaster, Former National Security Adviser, Author, “Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World”
  • Symone Sanders, Senior Adviser and Spokesperson for Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris
  • Larry Merlo, CVS Health CEO
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner  

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, November 22, 2020

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

