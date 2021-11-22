This week on “Face the Nation,” November 21, 2021

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:



Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, (D-NY)

(D-NY) Sen. Ted Cruz, (R-TX)

(R-TX) Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP

President and CEO, NAACP Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director

How to watch “Face the Nation”

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation.”

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.