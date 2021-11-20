      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” November 21, 2021

CBS News
Nov 19, 2021 @ 8:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, (D-NY)
  • Sen. Ted Cruz, (R-TX)
  • Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP  
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner  
  • Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director  

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation.”

