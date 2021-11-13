      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” November 14, 2021

CBS News
Nov 12, 2021 @ 9:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury
  • Gov. Jared Polis, (D) Colorado
  • David Malpass, President, World Bank Group
  • Neel Kashkari, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner  

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation.”

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Popular Posts
Saginaw Told to Use ARPA Money for City-Run Needs, Not 'Hero Pay'
Flint Area Woman Missing, Police Asking Public's Help
Cass River Oil Slick Gathers Saginaw Area Hazmat Crews
SVSU Enrollment Numbers Down, Interest in Med Courses Up
Tuscola County Bus Crash Injures Driver, 21 Students
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On