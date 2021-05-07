This week on “Face the Nation,” May 9, 2021

▶ Watch Video: Declines in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths spur state leaders to relax restrictions

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:



Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce



Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R- Illinois

R- Illinois Neel Kashkari, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Michael Lewis, “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story”

How to watch “Face the Nation”

Date: Sunday, May 9, 2021

TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.