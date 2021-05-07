      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” May 9, 2021

CBS News
May 7, 2021 @ 10:30am

▶ Watch Video: Declines in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths spur state leaders to relax restrictions

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce  
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R- Illinois
  • Neel Kashkari, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
  • Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Former FDA Commissioner
  • Michael Lewis, “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story”

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, May 9, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Popular Posts
State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Saginaw GM Plant Lays Off Third Shift Workers
Crews Battle Overnight House Fire in Saginaw
MidMichigan Health Investing $300,000 in Bay County EZCare Facility
Trooper Being Charged in Genesee County Crash
Sports News