This week on “Face the Nation,” May 23, 2021

CBS News
May 21, 2021 @ 4:31pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
  • Robert Gates – Former U.S. Secretary of Defense
  • Lt. Gen. Russel Honore (Ret.) – Leader of U.S. Capitol Security Review
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb –  Former FDA Commissioner
  • Katherine Rowe – President, William & Mary

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, May 23, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

