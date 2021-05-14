      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” May 16, 2021

CBS News
May 14, 2021 @ 3:31pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci – Director, National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden
  • Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York
  • Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California
  • Chris Krebs – Former Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb –  Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, May 9, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

