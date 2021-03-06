      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” March 7, 2021

Mar 6, 2021 @ 12:38am

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden
    Director, Director, National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
  • Gov. Jim Justice, (R-West Virginia)
  • Gov. Phil Murphy, (D-New Jersey)
  • Benjamin Crump, Civil Rights Attorney for the Family of George Floyd
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
  • Plus, a focus group on the impact of COVID over the last year.  

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, March 7, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

