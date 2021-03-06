This week on “Face the Nation,” March 7, 2021

▶ Watch Video: Biden calls for teachers to receive COVID-19 vaccines “immediately” “Face the Nation” Guest Lineup: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President BidenDirector, Director, National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Gov. Jim Justice, (R-West Virginia) Gov. Phil Murphy, (D-New Jersey) Benjamin Crump, Civil Rights Attorney for the Family of George Floyd Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner Plus, a focus group on the impact of COVID over the last year. How to watch “Face the Nation” Date: Sunday, March 7, 2021 TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.