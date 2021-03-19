      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” March 21, 2021

CBS News
Mar 19, 2021 @ 3:08pm

▶ Watch Video: Doctor on CDC reducing social distancing guidelines in schools, Biden reaching vaccination goal

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth, (D-IL)
  • Sen. Rob Portman, (R-OH)
  • Mayor Eric Garcetti, (D-Los Angeles)
  • Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Former Chief Adviser for Operation Warp Speed
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner  

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, March 21, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

