This week on “Face the Nation,” June 20, 2021

CBS News
Jun 18, 2021 @ 1:31pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Rep. Adam Schiff – (D) California, House Intelligence Committee Chairman
  • Fiona Hill – Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution Center on the United States & Europe, Former Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, National Security Council
  • Lonnie G. Bunch III – Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution
  • Daniel Pink – Author, “When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing”
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, June 20, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

