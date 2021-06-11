      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” June 13, 2021

CBS News
Jun 11, 2021 @ 4:30pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

**Additional guests likely**

  • Sen. Susan Collins – (D) Maine
  • Andy Slavitt – White House Senior Adviser for COVID Response
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner

  • Date: Sunday, June 13, 2021

