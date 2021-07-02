      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” July 4

CBS News
Jul 2, 2021 @ 12:30pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Jeffrey Zients – White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator
  • Charles Burkett – Mayor of Surfside
  • Gov. Kate Brown – (D) Oregon
  • Gov. Spencer Cox – (R) Utah
  • Rep. André Carson – (D) Indiana
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

