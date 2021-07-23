This week on “Face the Nation,” July 25

▶ Watch Video: Low vaccination rates and Delta variant fuel COVID-19 surge in U.S. “Face the Nation” Guest Lineup: Gina Raimondo – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Quinton Lucas – Mayor of Kansas City, MO Dr. Jerome Adams – Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner Carol Leonnig & Philip Rucker – Co-Authors, “I Alone Can Fix It” How to watch “Face the Nation” Date: Sunday, July 25, 2021 TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.