This week on “Face the Nation,” July 18

CBS News
Jul 16, 2021 @ 3:30pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Ken McClure – Mayor of Springfield, MO
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner
  • Adm. Michael Mullen – Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
  • Chris Krebs – Partner, Krebs Stamos Group; Former Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • David Becker – Executive Director and Founder, Center for Election Innovation & Research
  • Jill Schlesinger – CBS News Business Analyst

Plus, insights into new CBS News polling from

  • Anthony Salvanto – CBS News Elections & Surveys Director

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, July 18, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

