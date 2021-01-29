      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” January 31, 2021

News Desk
Jan 29, 2021 @ 4:08pm

▶ Watch Video: Johnson & Johnson releases results from phase three single-dose COVID-19 vaccine trials

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Cedric Richmond, Senior Adviser to the President
  • Gov. Ned Lamont, (D-Connecticut
  • Mayor Francis Suarez, R-Miami
  • Dr. Janice K. Jackson, Chicago Public Schools CEO
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner  

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, January 31, 2020

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Popular Posts
Midland's Downtown Jingle Bell Fun Run/Walk Starts Sunday
City of Midland Winter Tax Deadline February 16
Seven Dow Leaders Achieve Top Honors on OUTstanding’s 2020 Leading LGBT+ Professionals Lists
2021 Black Lake Sturgeon Season Begins February 6
Missing Bay City Couple Found Dead
Sports News