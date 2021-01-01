      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” January 3, 2020

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser
  • Mayor Eric Garcetti, D- Los Angeles
  • Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Arkansas
  • Jo Ann Jenkins, AARP CEO
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, January 3, 2020

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

