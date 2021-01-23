      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” January 24, 2021

Jan 23, 2021

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Anthony Fauci, M.D., Director, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden
  • Amb. Deborah Birx, M.D., Former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, January 24, 2020

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

