This week on “Face the Nation,” January 17, 2021

Jan 17, 2021 @ 5:38am

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Gov. Jim Justice, R-West Virginia
  • Mayor Melvin Carter, D-Saint Paul, MN
  • Rep. Adam Schiff, D- California, Intelligence Committee Chairman
  • Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., Incoming CDC Director
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, January 17, 2020

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

