This week on “Face the Nation,” January 10, 2021

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Sen. Roy Blunt, R-MO
  • Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE
  • Mayor Muriel Bowser, D-Washington, D.C.
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, January 10, 2020

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

