This week on “Face the Nation,” February 7, 2021

Feb 9, 2021 @ 10:08pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Janet Yellen, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury
  • Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina
  • Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at WHO
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
  • James Brown, CBS News Special Correspondent, Host, “The NFL Today”  

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

