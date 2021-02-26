      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” February 28, 2021

News Desk
Feb 26, 2021 @ 4:38pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
  • Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chairwoman
  • Gov. Kristi Noem, (R-South Dakota)
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger, (R-Illinois)
  • Gov. Andy Beshear, (D-Kentucky)
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner  

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, February 28, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

