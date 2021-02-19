      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” February 21, 2021

News Desk
Feb 19, 2021 @ 6:08pm

▶ Watch Video: “America is back,” Biden tells Munich Security Conference

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser
  • Matt Pottinger, Former Deputy National Security Adviser, Fellow, Hoover Institution at Stanford University
  • Mayor Sylvester Turner, (D-Houston) 
  • Mayor Betsy Price, (R-Fort Worth)
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner  

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, February 21, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Popular Posts
MDOT virtual public meeting to discuss I-475 improvements through Rebuilding Michigan bond funding Feb. 17
Teen Girl Wounded in Saginaw Drive-By Shooting
Former Saginaw Priest May See Early Release From Prison
Michigan Natural Resources Commission Approves 2021 Deer Hunting Regulations
BAYANET Task Force Sees Significant Increase in Illegal Narcotics in 2020
Sports News