This week on “Face the Nation,” December 5, 2021

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:



Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General

U.S. Surgeon General Gov. Ned Lamont, (D) Connecticut

(D) Connecticut Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organization COVID-19 Technical Lead

World Health Organization COVID-19 Technical Lead Francis deSouza, CEO of Illumina

CEO of Illumina Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021

TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation.”

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.