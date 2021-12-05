This week on “Face the Nation,” December 5, 2021

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup: Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General Gov. Ned Lamont, (D) Connecticut Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organization COVID-19 Technical Lead Francis deSouza, CEO of Illumina Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner How to watch “Face the Nation” Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021 TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation.” And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.