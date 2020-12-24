      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” December 27, 2020

News Desk
Dec 24, 2020 @ 6:08pm

▶ Watch Video: Breaking down President Trump’s final weeks in office

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Governor Mike DeWine, R-Ohio
  • Governor Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan
  • Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop of Washington
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
  • Authors Panel: Susan Glasser, Peter Baker, Jon Meacham, Isabel Wilkerson
  • Predictions from CBS Correspondents: Major Garrett, Nancy Cordes, Jeff Pegues, David Martin, Ed O’Keefe, Paula Reid, Kris Van Cleave

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, December 27, 2020

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

