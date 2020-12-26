This week on “Face the Nation,” December 27, 2020

▶ Watch Video: FBI says “no indication of additional explosive threats” after Nashville explosion

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:



Mayor John Cooper, D-Nashville

D-Nashville Frank Figliuzzi, Former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, FBI

Former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, FBI Governor Mike DeWine , R-Ohio

, R-Ohio Governor Gretchen Whitmer , D-Michigan

, D-Michigan Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Authors Panel: Susan Glasser, Peter Baker, Jon Meacham, Isabel Wilkerson

How to watch “Face the Nation”

Date: Sunday, December 27, 2020

TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.