      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” December 13, 2020

News Desk
Dec 12, 2020 @ 7:38pm

▶ Watch Video: FDA working “rapidly” on emergency-use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Alex Azar Health and Human Services Secretary
  • Rep. Cedric Richmond, D- Louisiana, Incoming Senior Adviser to the President-Elect Joe Biden
  • Robert Garrett, Hackensack Meridian Health CEO
  • Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Popular Posts
Man Charged with Open Murder in Vehicle Death of Saginaw Man
Couple Tied Up in Saginaw Twp. Home Invasion
Consumers Energy Lends Support to Buy BC Gift Card Program
Saginaw Police Investigating Monday Morning Homicide
MidMichigan Health to Add New Emergency Dept. in Bay City
Sports News