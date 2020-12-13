This week on “Face the Nation,” December 13, 2020

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:
- Alex Azar Health and Human Services Secretary
- Rep. Cedric Richmond, D- Louisiana, Incoming Senior Adviser to the President-Elect Joe Biden
- Robert Garrett, Hackensack Meridian Health CEO
- Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Former FDA Commissioner
How to watch “Face the Nation”
-
Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020
-
TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
-
Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
-
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
